Arlington & Berwick

Arlington Village Market: A Village Market will not be held in January.

Arlington Parish Council Meeting: The next Arlington Parish Council meeting will be held on Thursday, 19th January in Arlington Village Hall. Further details will be available on the parish website at http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

Berwick Parish Council meeting: The next scheduled meeting of Berwick Parish Council will be held on the 26th January in Berwick Village Hall. Further details will be available on the parish website at http://berwickparishcouncil.org/

Dicker Residents Association: The Dicker Residents’ Association will be holding a meeting on the evening of Thursday 26th January in Dicker Village Hall.

Arlington Arts Group: On 23rd Feb and 1st March, the Arlington Arts Group will be welcoming Gillian Toft, who will holding demonstration and workshops in water colour and acrylic. The subject will be water, boats and harbours. Further details nearer the time.

Dicker Quilters: On every 2nd and 4th Monday in Upper Dicker Village Hall, there will be opportunities for quilting enthusiasts. For further details please contact 01323 849835 0r 01323 844867 in the evening.

Upper Dicker Coffee Mornings and Book Exchange: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to 12.00 noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place.

Arlington Yoga Classes: Yoga classes are held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3 – 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities.

Since starting the class in 2015, there is now a group of a dozen ‘regulars’ who have made steady progress. It is enjoyable, informative and fun. To book: Email: lindygillam65@hotmail.com

Berwick Yoga Classes: Every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

Berwick Whist Drive: Every 4th Wednesday of the month starting at 7.15pm in Berwick Village Hall, a whist drive takes place. Further details from either Jenny on 01323 870681 or Beryl at the Berwick Post Office 01323 870358.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.