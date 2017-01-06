Arlington & Berwick

VILLAGE MARKET: The Arlington Village Market will not be held in January.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/ Between January 10 and 12, in Caneheath, Arlington outside Old School House, Benedits, there may be some carriageway incursions.

MEETING: The Arlington Parish Council Leisure and Recreation Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday at 7.30pm at Arlington Village Hall. Further details will be available on the parish website at http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting is a full council meeting and will be on Thursday January 12 at 7.30pm at Berwick Village Hall. This meeting was originally planned for January 26 but has been brought forward to accommodate planning application deadlines for the following planning applications; WD/2016/2985/F 2 Downsway. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. WD/2016/2946/F The Mill. Proposed extension to existing car park with associated landscaping. Details of both applications can be found at www.planning.wealden.gov.uk The agenda will be available nearer the time on http://berwickparishcouncil.org/

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next Arlington Parish Council meeting will be held on Thursday, January 19 in Arlington Village Hall. Further details will be available on the parish website at http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

DICKER RESIDENTS: The Dicker Residents’ Association will be holding a meeting on the evening of Thursday January 26 in Dicker Village Hall.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: On February 23 and March 1, the Arlington Arts Group will be welcoming Gillian Toft, who will holding demonstration and workshops in water colour and acrylic. The subject will be water, boats and harbours. Further details nearer the time.

DICKER QUILTERS: On every second and fourth Monday in Upper Dicker Village Hall, there will be opportunities for quilting enthusiasts. For further details please contact 01323 849835 0r 01323 844867 in the evening.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes are held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm and 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. Since starting the class in 2015, there is now a group of a dozen regulars who have made steady progress. It is enjoyable, informative and fun. To book: Email: lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: Every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

WHIST DRIVE: Every fourth Wednesday of the month starting at 7.15pm in Berwick Village Hall, a whist drive takes place. Further details from either Jenny on 01323 870681 or Beryl at the Berwick Post Office 01323 870358.

