Arlington & Berwick

WHIST DRIVE: A whist drive will take place on Wednesday, starting at 7.15pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further details from either Jenny on 01323 870681 or Beryl at the Berwick Post Office 01323 870358.

BLUEBELL WALK: The Arlington Bluebell Walk will be open until May 14 at Bates Green Farm in Arlington. The www.bluebellwalk.co.uk website is updated daily. Seven different walks, free parking, dogs welcome but must remain on leads at all times, Blue Walk gravelled for wheelchairs and mobility scooters, seating every 150yds on Blue Walk, mobility scooters and wheelchairs available free of charge (cannot be reserved), wheelchair accessible toilet, photographic competition, picnic tables in sheltered corner of car park field, picnics are not allowed in the wood, designated disabled badge holders parking spaces, children’s quiz, Friends’ season ticket, memorial book, memorial glade. Entrance, adults £6, children 3 to 16 years £2.50, family £15 (two adults and up to four children), seniors 60 years plus £5.50.

ST PANCRAS CHURCH: The Eastbourne Decorative and Fine Arts Society Church Recording Group has completed the work in St Pancras Church which, after approximately 18 months, has researched, photographed and written-up a record of its findings. The record, 269 pages, has been checked, printed and bound for presentation to the Rev Frank Fox-Wilson on Sunday, April 23 at the 9.30am service in the church. Afterwards there will be coffee and cake in Arlington Village Hall and all are welcome. To assist with catering, please let Susan know by telephoning 01323 870 466.

DOG SHOW: Advance notice is given of the Pet Rescue Dog Show to be held on Sunday, May 7 starting at noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Entries from 11am. £1.20 per class, car park £1. Hot/cold food, snacks, tea/coffee/hot chocolate and soft drinks. Lots of Stalls including pet related items, books, jewellery and craft items.

QUIZ NIGHT: There will be a Quiz Night held on Saturday May 13, 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Adults £7.50, under 12s £4, includes two course supper with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Quiz master Stuart Higgins. Book with Jenny on 01323 844687 or Glynis on 01323 846924.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/ Between April 24 and 27, Chilver Bridge Road, Arlington will be closed between 9pm and 5am for structure works. A diversion will be in place. Between April 22 and 24, Station Road, Berwick, works will be undertaken around the level crossing from 1am Saturday until 4.30am Monday.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: For details of the next meeting of Berwick Parish Council please check the website at http://berwickparishcouncil.org/ .

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: There will be not be a session on April 20.

PARISH ASSEMBLY: The Arlington Parish Assembly meeting will be held on Thursday, starting at 7pm (not 7.30pm) in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Refreshments will be provided. Further details will be available on the parish website at http://arlingtonparish.org.uk. The agenda will include such items as the draft Minutes of the Annual Parish Meeting held on 21 April 2016, the chairman’s annual report, annual reports from County and District Councillors, report from the LARAC meeting, reports from clubs and associations, Wealden Plan Update, Community Asset Register, and an Open Forum. A parish council meeting may be held after the Assembly meeting only if any major planning applications require consideration. The next planned full Arlington Parish Council meeting is for May 18 in Arlington Village Hall.

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place between August 5 and 20 celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net/pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. For further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

