Arlington & Berwick

LOCAL PLAN UPDATE: Attendees at the recent Arlington Parish Assembly were briefed by Cllr White on the likely new timing of the Local Plan. He said the Plan is expected to be approved by the Full Wealden District Council in June and a six week public consultation will take place over the summer. It will then be submitted to the Planning Inspector and adoption is planned for early 2018. If the Plan is successful it will cover up to 2028. However, if the Planning Inspector rejects the Plan, then parishes will need to have their arguments ready as the old proposals could be back on the table. The full transcription of the Parish Assembly meeting is to be found at http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Berwick Parish Council is at 6pm tonight, Friday, at Berwick Village Hall. The agenda is to be found at http://berwickparishcouncil.org/

DICKER DAY: The next meeting of the Dicker Day event planners is at 8pm on Thursday May 11 in The Plough in Upper Dicker, do come along even if you haven’t been before. The event needs helpers on the day for car parking and setting up and taking everything down so if you can help for an hour or so please contact Sue at divadeus@gmail.com.

BLUEBELL WALK: The Arlington Bluebell Walk will be open until May 14 at Bates Green Farm in Arlington. The www.bluebellwalk.co.uk website is updated daily. Seven different walks, free parking, dogs welcome but must remain on leads at all times, Blue Walk gravelled for wheelchairs and mobility scooters, seating every 150yds on Blue Walk, mobility scooters and wheelchairs available free of charge (cannot be reserved), wheelchair accessible toilet, photographic competition, picnic tables in sheltered corner of car park field, picnics are not allowed in the wood, designated disabled badge holders parking spaces, children’s quiz, Friends’ season ticket, memorial book, memorial glade. Entrance adults £6, children 3 to 16yrs £2.50, family £15 (two adults and up to four children), seniors 60 years plus £5.50.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: On May 4, there will be a regular session and informal meeting. Please note the change of venue to Pickhams. Further details from www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk

DOG SHOW: The Pet Rescue Dog Show will be held on Sunday, May 7 starting at noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Entries from 11am £1.20 per class. Car park £1. Hot/cold food, snacks, tea/coffee/hot chocolate and soft drinks. Lots of Stalls including pet related items, books, jewellery and craft items.

QUIZ NIGHT: There will be a Quiz Night held on Saturday May 13, 7.30 pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Adults £7.50 Under 12s £4, includes two course supper with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Quiz master Stuart Higgins. Book with Jenny on 01323 844687 or Glynis on 01323 846924.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/. Between May 3 and 5, at Berwick Level Crossing, Station Road, delays are likely due to access and egress of track machinery and recovery of scrap materials working from 12.30am to 5am daily.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Arlington Parish Council in the Parish Annual Meeting will be on May 18 in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm.

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place between August 5 and 20 celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net/pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm and 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. For further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

