Arlington & Berwick

MOBILE LIBRARY: Today, Friday, the mobile library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm. Further details from 0345 6060195/196.

DOG SHOW: The Pet Rescue Dog Show will be held on Sunday, starting at noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Entries from 11am, £1.20 per class. Car park £1. Hot/cold food, snacks, tea/coffee/hot chocolate and soft drinks. Lots of Stalls including pet related items, books, jewellery and craft items.

CAFE CLUB: On Wednesday, starting at 3pm there will be a Café Club in Upper Dicker Village Shop.

DICKER DAY: The next meeting of the Dicker Day event planners is at 8pm on Thursday in The Plough in Upper Dicker. Do come along even if you haven’t been before. The event needs helpers on the day for car parking and setting up and taking everything down so if you can help for an hour or so please contact Sue at divadeus@gmail.com.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: On May 11 and 18, the regular session will be held at Pickhams. Please contact Josie for directions and to confirm if you would like to attend as indoor space is limited. We can work in the gardens if weather is fine. Bring your own materials. 01323 485153. All meetings start at 7pm, end 9pm. Further details from www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk

AFTER SCHOOL CLUB: On May 12, the Downlands After School Club will meet in Berwick Village Hall between 4pm and 6pm. Children of any age are welcome to come and play and share a meal, only £2 per person. Other meetings will be held on selected Fridays. Please call Catherine 07813 859569 to allow catering numbers to be determined.

QUIZ NIGHT: There will be a Quiz Night held on Saturday May 13, 7.30 pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Adults £7.50, under 12s £4, includes two course supper with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Quiz master Stuart Higgins. Book with Jenny on 01323 844687 or Glynis on 01323 846924.

BLUEBELL WALK: The Arlington Bluebell Walk will be open until May 14 at Bates Green Farm. The www.bluebellwalk.co.uk website is updated daily. Seven different walks, free parking, dogs welcome but must remain on leads at all times, Blue Walk gravelled for wheelchairs and mobility scooters, seating every 150yds on Blue Walk, mobility scooters and wheelchairs available free of charge (cannot be reserved), wheelchair accessible toilet, photographic competition, picnic tables in sheltered corner of car park field, picnics are not allowed in the wood, designated disabled badge holders parking spaces, children’s quiz, Friends’ season ticket, memorial book, memorial glade. Entrance: Adults £6, children 3 to16yrs £2.50, family £15 (two adults and up to four children), Seniors 60 years plus £5.50.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, May 14, in the Old Oak, there will be an evening of folk, blues and acoustic music in the Inn. This month’s performers are Ragati String Band, Dave Lofts, Milton Hide, Dave Beckett and Contraband. Want to play as well? Then call Jim on 07980 892072. On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/ Projected to finish today, at Berwick Level Crossing, Station Road, delays are likely due to access and egress of track machinery and recovery of scrap materials working from 12.30am to 5am daily.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Arlington Parish Council in the Parish Annual Meeting will be on May 18 in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: On May 25, there will be a meeting of the Upper Dickers Residents’ Association. Starting at 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Berwick Parish will announced on http://berwickparishcouncil.org/ and the parish noticeboards.

CONCERT: Classical and All That Jazz. On Sunday, July 16, there will be a music for summer evening at St Pancras Church, Arlington starting at 6pm. Tickets will be on sale in advance at £12 per person to include refreshments in the interval. The evening will be a selection of varied music. Tickets will be on sale soon.

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place between August 5 and 20, celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net/ pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153.

BARN DANCE: On Saturday, December 16 at Bates Green Farm there will be a Barn Dance. More details to follow.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. For further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

