Arlington & Berwick

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/. Until tomorrow, Saturday, due to road closure involving the C210 Thornwell Road level crossing, a diversionary route will exist between the A27 Lewes Road - C39 Station Road - C340 Chilver Bridge Road - C340 The Street - C340 Wilbees Road - C210 Bayleys Lane - C210 Thornwell Road. The reverse route applies.

CAFE CLUB: On Wednesday, starting at 3pm, there will be a Café Club in Upper Dicker Village Shop.

WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday, starting at 7.15pm, there will be a whist drive in Berwick Village Hall.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: On Thursday there will be a meeting of the Upper Dickers Residents’ Association starting at 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: On Thursday there will be a demonstration by Stephen Cheeseman of Racing horses in Oil Pastels in Arlington Village Hall. All meetings start at 7pm, end 9pm. Further details from Josie on 01323 485153 or from www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk

MOBILE LIBRARY: On Friday, May 26, the Mobile Library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm, and then at Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm. Further details from 0345 6080195/196.

PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on June 15 in Upper Dicker Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Berwick Parish Council will announced on http://berwickparishcouncil.org/ and the parish noticeboards.

CLASSICAL AND ALL THAT JAZZ: On Sunday, July 16, there will be a music for summer evening at St Pancras Church, Arlington starting at 6pm. Tickets will be on sale in advance at £12 per person to include refreshments in the interval. The evening will be a selection of varied music. Tickets will be on sale soon.

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place between August 5 and 20 celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net/pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

BARN DANCE: On Saturday, December 16 at Bates Green Farm there will be a Barn Dance. More details to follow.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm and 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. For further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

