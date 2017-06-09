Arlington & Berwick

DICKER DAY PLANNING: Tonight, Friday, the Dicker Day Planning group will hold their final meeting at 8pm in The Plough.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/ Between today, Friday, and June 16, outside the solar farm entrance in Chilver Bridge Road, Arlington, there may be some carriageway incursions for works. Between June 19 and 21, although delays are unlikely, works will take place in Tye Hill Road, Arlington on laying ducting.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: On June 15 and 22, the regular sessions will be held at Pickhams. All meetings start at 7pm, end 9pm. On June 29, a demonstration and workshop with Jennifer Bisset. 7pm Arlington Village Hall. All welcome. £5 (AAG members free). Landscapes using acrylics as watercolour. Bring acrylics, brushes, acrylic paper or other paper. Further details from Josie on 01323 485153 or from www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk

PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on the 15th June in Upper Dicker Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

MOBILE LIBRARY: On Friday, June 16 the Mobile Library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 2.10pm. Please call 0345 6080195 for further details.

AFTER SCHOOL CLUB: On Friday, June 16, the Downlands After Schools Club will meet in Berwick Village Hall between 4pm to 6pm. For further details please ring 07813 859569.

DICKER DAY: Dicker Day will be held on Sunday June 25 from 1pm to 6 pm at Dicker Village Hall and Field. There is a full programme for this year’s Dicker Day. Attractions will include STALLS - vintage clothes, chocolates, candyfloss, crafts, loads of cakes, Park Mead games, Create a Garden competition for children, strawberries and cream and a barbecue. Bar run by The Plough, country cocktails, tea and coffee. Harmonie Concert Band, Strum ‘n’ Bass duo (Americana/blues) and Millie Cranston sings. Tug of war and races. Further details may be obtained from divadeus@gmail.com

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Sunday, July 23, a Summertime Lunchtime Concert will be held at The Barn, Ludlay, Berwick. Lord and Lady Lloyd invite you to a concert featuring the Mozart Oboe Quartet K370 and Beethoven’s String Quartet Op59 No 1 Rasumovsky. Please apply for tickets (£10 and £15) to Lady Lloyd, Ludlay, Berwick, Polegate BN26 6TE.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Berwick Parish Council will be on July 27 but please do check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for updates on this date as well as the agenda.

CLASSICAL AND ALL THAT JAZZ: On Sunday, July 16, there will be a music for summer evening at St Pancras Church, Arlington starting at 6pm. Tickets will be on sale in advance at £12 per person to include refreshments in the interval. The evening will be a selection of varied music with some refreshments in the interval. Tickets may be reserved by contacting Jackie on 01323 482429 or jackie@appleton.me. Demand is expected to be heavy so an early reservation is advisable.

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place between August 5 and 20 celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net/ pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday,December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

BARN DANCE: On Saturday, December 16 at Bates Green Farm there will be a Barn Dance. More details to follow.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. For further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

