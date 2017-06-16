Arlington & Berwick

MOBILE LIBRARY: Today, Friday, the Mobile Library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm to 2.45pm and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm to 2.10pm. Please call 0345 6080195 for further details.

AFTER SCHOOL CLUB: Today, Friday, the Downlands After Schools Club will meet in Berwick Village Hall between 4pm to 6pm. For further details please ring 07813 859569.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/ Until today, outside the solar farm entrance in Chilver Bridge Road, Arlington, there may be some carriageway incursions for works. Between June 20 and 21, in Lower Wick Street to High Barn Road and separately in High Barn Road, Upper Dicker there will be two way traffic signals to coring allow works to take place. Between June 19 and 21, in Tye Hill Road, Arlington, although delays are unlikely, works will take place on laying ducting.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: Due to low attendance the weekly sessions at Pickhams have been cancelled but the monthly demo sessions at the village hall will continue until the end of September. It would be good to have these well attended to support the visiting artists so please do make an effort to come along, you won’t be disappointed. There are also two art group special events in August. Please check www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk for details. The Arts Group will then meet on the first Thursday in October to discuss the future of the group. On June 29, a demonstration and workshop with Jennifer Bisset, starting at 7pm will take place in Arlington Village Hall. All welcome. £5 (AAG members free). Landscapes using acrylics as watercolour. Bring acrylics, brushes, acrylic paper or other paper. Further details from Josie on 01323 485153 or from www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on the July 20 in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

DICKER DAY: Dicker Day will be held on Sunday June 25 from 1pm to 6pm at Dicker Village Hall and Field. There is a full programme for this year’s Dicker Day. Attractions will include stalls of vintage clothes, chocolates, candyfloss, crafts, loads of cakes, Park Mead games, Create a Garden competition for children, strawberries and cream and a barbecue. Bar run by The Plough, country cocktails, tea and coffee. Harmonie Concert Band, Strum ‘n’ Bass duo (Americana/blues) and Millie Cranston sings. Tug of War and races. Further details may be obtained from divadeus@gmail.com

VOTE: Arlington Village Hall is calling out for votes to bag a share of bag charge fund. Arlington Village Hall is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative. Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000, all raised from the 5p bag levy, being awarded to local community projects. Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. Arlington Village Hall is one of the groups on the shortlist. The hall, built in 1987, is the focus of many village activities, such as dances, wedding receptions, the monthly market, jumble sales, arts and music groups, yoga classes and a popular annual Harvest Supper. But it is in dire need of refurbishment.

Lindy Gillam, the chief fundraiser, says: ‘The village hall is a great asset to our village, but after 30 years’ use, it is in need of a real facelift. Major items such as the ceiling, heating and lighting should be replaced as soon as possible. The floor is looking scruffy too, after many years of wear and tear. The Tesco scheme would prove to be a lifesaver for our community and would help to ensure that our village hall continues to serve residents of Arlington and the surrounding area for a long time to come.’ Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout July and August. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

CLASSICAL AND ALL THAT JAZZ: On Sunday, July 16, there will be a music for summer evening at St Pancras Church, Arlington starting at 6pm. Tickets will be on sale in advance at £12 per person to include refreshments in the interval. The evening will be a selection of varied music with some refreshments in the interval. Tickets may be reserved by contacting Jackie on 01323 482429 or jackie@appleton.me. Demand is expected to be heavy so an early reservation is advisable.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Sunday, July 23, a Summertime Lunchtime Concert will be held at The Barn, Ludlay, Berwick. Lord and Lady Lloyd invite you to a concert featuring the Mozart Oboe Quartet K370 and Beethoven’s String Quartet Op59 No 1 Rasumovsky. Please apply for tickets (£10 and £15) to Lady Lloyd, Ludlay, Berwick, Polegate BN26 6TE.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Berwick Parish Council will be on July 27 but please do check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for updates on this date as well as the agenda.

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place between August 5 and 20 celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net /pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm and 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. For further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

