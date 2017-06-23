Arlington & Berwick

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

DICKER DAY: Will be held on Sunday from 1pm to 6 pm at Dicker Village Hall and field. There is a full programme for this year’s Dicker Day. Attractions will include stalls with vintage clothes, chocolates, candyfloss, crafts, loads of cakes, Park Mead games, Create a Garden competition for children, strawberries and cream and a barbecue. There will be a bar run by The Plough, country cocktails, tea and coffee. Music from Harmonie Concert Band, Strum ‘n’ Bass duo (Americana/blues) and Millie Cranston sings. Tug of War and races. Further details may be obtained from divadeus@gmail.com

WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday there will be a whist drive held at Berwick Village Hall starting at 7.15pm.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: On June 29, a demonstration and workshop with Jennifer Bisset, starting at 7pm, will take place in Arlington Village Hall. All welcome. £5 (AAG members free). Landscapes using acrylics as watercolour. Bring acrylics, brushes, acrylic paper or other paper

Further details from Josie on 01323 485153 or from www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk

AFTER SCHOOL CLUB: Downlands After Schools Club may hold a Summer Party in July. Please ring 07813 859569 for further information.

PLEASE VOTE: Arlington Village Hall is calling out for votes to bag a share of bag charge fund. Arlington Village Hall is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative. Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 all raised from the 5p bag levy, being awarded to local community projects. Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. Arlington Village Hall is one of the groups on the shortlist. The hall, built in 1987, is the focus of many village activities, such as dances, wedding receptions, the monthly market, jumble sales, arts and music groups, yoga classes and a popular annual Harvest Supper. But it is in dire need of refurbishment. Lindy Gillam, the chief fundraiser, says: ‘The village hall is a great asset to our village, but after 30 years’ use, it is in need of a real facelift. Major items such as the ceiling, heating and lighting should be replaced as soon as possible. The floor is looking scruffy too, after many years of wear and tear. The Tesco scheme would prove to be a lifesaver for our community and would help to ensure that our village hall continues to serve residents of Arlington and the surrounding area for a long time to come.’ Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout July and August. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

VILLAGE MARKET: On Tuesday, July 4, there will be a village market and coffee morning held in Arlington Village Hall from 10am to 11.30am. There will be a variety of stalls including fresh bread, cakes, jewellery and greetings cards.

CLASSICAL AND ALL THAT JAZZ: On Sunday, July 16, there will be a music for summer evening at St Pancras Church, Arlington starting at 6pm. Tickets will be on sale in advance at £12 per person to include refreshments in the interval. The evening will be a selection of varied music with some refreshments in the interval. Tickets may be reserved by contacting Jackie on 01323 482429 or jackie@appleton.me. Demand is expected to be heavy so an early reservation is advisable.

PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on the 20th July in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Sunday, July 23, a Summertime Lunchtime Concert will be held at The Barn, Ludlay, Berwick. Lord and Lady Lloyd invite you to a concert featuring the Mozart Oboe Quartet K370 and Beethoven’s String Quartet Op59 No 1 Rasumovsky. Please apply for tickets (£10 and £15) to Lady Lloyd, Ludlay, Berwick, Polegate BN26 6TE.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Berwick Parish Council will be on July 27 but please do check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for updates on this date as well as a copy of the agenda.

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place between August 5 and 20 celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net /pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

BARN DANCE: On Saturday, December 16 at Bates Green Farm there will be a Barn Dance. More details to follow.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. For further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com. There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

