Arlington & Berwick

CLASSICAL AND ALL THAT JAZZ: On Sunday, there will be a music for summer evening at St Pancras Church, Arlington starting at 6pm. Tickets will be on sale in advance at £12 per person to include refreshments in the interval. The evening will be a selection of varied music with some refreshments in the interval. Tickets may be reserved by contacting Jackie on 01323 482429 or jackie@appleton.me. Demand is expected to be heavy so an early reservation is advisable.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/. August 14 to 16, 21 to 25 and 27 in Thornwell Road, Wilmington, multiple railway works around the level crossing, check the above website for more information including the road closure times.

PLEASE VOTE: Arlington Village Hall is calling out for votes to bag a share of bag charge fund. Arlington Village Hall is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative. Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 all raised from the 5p bag levy, being awarded to local community projects. Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. Arlington Village Hall is one of the groups on the shortlist. The hall, built in 1987, is the focus of many village activities, such as dances, wedding receptions, the monthly market, jumble sales, arts and music groups, yoga classes and a popular annual Harvest Supper. But it is in dire need of refurbishment. Lindy Gillam, the chief fundraiser, says: ‘The village hall is a great asset to our village, but after 30 years’ use, it is in need of a real facelift. Major items such as the ceiling, heating and lighting should be replaced as soon as possible. The floor is looking scruffy too, after many years of wear and tear. The Tesco scheme would prove to be a lifesaver for our community and would help to ensure that our village hall continues to serve residents of Arlington and the surrounding area for a long time to come.’ Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout July and August. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on July 20 in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

CROQUET: On July 22, starting at 2.30pm, there will be an inter-village croquet competition at Primrose Farm, Arlington.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Sunday, July 23, a Summertime Lunchtime Concert will be held at The Barn, Ludlay, Berwick. Lord and Lady Lloyd invite you to a concert featuring the Mozart Oboe Quartet K370 and Beethoven’s String Quartet Op59 No 1 Rasumovsky. Please apply for tickets (£10 and £15) to Lady Lloyd, Ludlay, Berwick, Polegate BN26 6TE.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Berwick Parish Council will be on July 27 but please do check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for updates on this date as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the new information on the website is in the process of being updated.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: July 27, demo and workshop with Una Carthoys. Arlington Village Hall. Further details from Josie on 01323 485153 or from www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk

MOBILE LIBRARY: On July 28, the Mobile Library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm. Further details 0345 6080195/196

VILLAGE MARKET: On August 1, there will be a Village Market and Coffee Morning held in Arlington Village Hall between 10am and 11.30am. Stalls will include greetings cards, jewellery, cakes and fresh bread.

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place between August 5 and 20 celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net/pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

BARN DANCE: On Saturday, December 16, at Bates Green Farm there will be a Barn Dance. More details to follow.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. For further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

