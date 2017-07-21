Arlington & Berwick

CROQUET: Tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 2.30pm, there will be an inter-village croquet competition at Primrose Farm, Arlington.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Sunday, a Summertime Lunchtime Concert will be held at The Barn, Ludlay, Berwick. Lord and Lady Lloyd invite you to a concert featuring the Mozart Oboe Quartet K370 and Beethoven’s String Quartet Op59 No 1 Rasumovsky. Please apply for tickets (£10 & £15) to Lady Lloyd, Ludlay, Berwick, Polegate BN26 6TE.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/ July 27, between Wick Street to Lower Wick Street there will be a road closure due to surface capping. Delays are likely. August 7 to 11, 14 to 16, 21 to 25 and 27, in Thornwell Road, Wilmington, multiple railway works around the level crossing, check the above website for more information including the road closure times.

PLEASE VOTE: Arlington Village Hall is calling out for votes to bag a share of bag charge fund. Arlington Village Hall is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative. Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 all raised from the 5p bag levy, being awarded to local community projects. Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. Arlington Village Hall is one of the groups on the shortlist.

WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday, there will be a whist drive held in Berwick Village Hall starting at 7.15pm. New players are welcome.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Berwick Parish Council will be on July 27 but please do check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for updates on this date as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the information on the website is in the process of being updated.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: July 27, demo and workshop with Una Carthoys. Arlington Village Hall. Further details from Josie on 01323 485153 or from www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk

MOBILE LIBRARY: On July 28, the Mobile Library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm. Further details 0345 6080195/196.

VILLAGE MARKET: On August 1, there will be a Village Market and Coffee Morning held in Arlington Village Hall between 10am and 11.30am. Stalls will include greetings cards, jewellery, cakes and fresh bread.

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place between August 5 and 20 celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net/pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153.

YOGA WORKSHOP: Yoga for Creativity with Lindy Gillam in the gardens of Pickhams, Saturday August 5, 10am to 1pm. The fee of £30 includes a delicious vegetarian lunch. Bookings: Jim and Josie: 01323 485153, or at: www.summertrifle.co.uk

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday, September 2, the annual Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show will take place in Arlington Village Hall. The show starts at 2.30pm. Prospective entrants should submit an entry form by Wednesday, August 30, submissions thereafter will be charged a double fee. The various classes include Vegetables, Fruit, Flowers, Flower Arrangements, Cookery, Children’s assorted classes and a miscellaneous section including the class of fruit/vegetable characters (which may include accessories and make-up). As well as the competition, there will be cream teas, a raffle, a quiz and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin. Further details of the competition rules and entry forms may be obtained from Wendy Holmes at Underwood Farm, Bayleys Lane, Wilmington BN26 6RT.

VILLAGE SHOW: On Saturday, September 2, the annual Berwick Produce Show will start at 2pm on the Berwick Playing Field.

BARN DANCE: On Saturday, September 2, there will be a Barn Dance between 7pm and 11pm on the Berwick Playing Field.

ARLINGTON BARN DANCE: Unfortunately, our correspondent managed to insert the wrong month for the following event in the last issue. On Saturday, September 16 there will be a Barn Dance, with Contraband at Bates Green Farm. Lots of music, dancing and fun. More details later.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next planned meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on the 21st September in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk. There may be planning meeting in August and any Notice of such will be given on the Noticeboards.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am and noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

BERWICK YOGA CLASS: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

ECOLOGICAL LAND COOPERATIVE: Update on Arlington. The following text is an unedited update from the Ecological Land Cooperative on progress with their planning application:

‘It’s been some time since we last updated you on our plans to develop three affordable smallholdings in Arlington parish. As you know, we submitted our planning application to Wealden Council back in February. Wealden Council were due to determine our application at the end of May. As with many other planning applications, the Council are not determining our application within the statutory time. They’ve said that they want to first finalise their position on the Ashdown Forest. However, because they’ve also told us that they intend to refuse our application, we are appealing on non-determination. This means that we’re asking the Planning Inspectorate to determine our application. Once the appeal process commences, you will be given another opportunity to comment. Thank you to all of you that wrote in in support of our application. In all we received 50 letters of support. We also received 4 objections. All of the comments can be read on-line by visiting the planning section of Wealden Council’s website and searching for our application (WD/2017/0340/F).

Since the ELC purchased the 18 acre field at Arlington last autumn the process of restoring fertility and biodiversity has begun. In anticipation of the site being taken on by smallholders a cover crop of white clovers and grasses has been sown to supplement the growth emerging during the period of fallow last year. This was direct drilled to minimise the disturbance to the soil structure. Despite a period of anxiety caused by the prolonged drought during April, the seeds have germinated, and the cover is now complete and has had its first cut. This will help keep any perennial weeds under control, allow organic matter to be re-incorporated into the soils and stimulate grass growth for the next stage which is grazing.

Ed Gingell a local shepherd and champion sheep shearer has offered to bring a flock of 100 sheep over in August to keep the cover crop grazed, and continue the enrichment of the soil.’

