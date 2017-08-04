Arlington & Berwick

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/ August 7 to 11, 14 to 16, 21 to 25 and 27 in Thornwell Road, Wilmington, multiple railway works around the level crossing, check the above website for more information including the road closure times.

PLEASE VOTE: Arlington Village Hall is calling out for votes to bag a share of bag charge fund. Arlington Village Hall is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative. Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 all raised from the 5p bag levy, being awarded to local community projects. Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. Arlington Village Hall is one of the groups on the shortlist. The hall, built in 1987, is the focus of many village activities, such as dances, wedding receptions, the monthly market, jumble sales, arts and music groups, yoga classes and a popular annual Harvest Supper. But it is in dire need of refurbishment. Lindy Gillam, the chief fundraiser, says: ‘The village hall is a great asset to our village, but after 30 years’ use, it is in need of a real facelift. Major items such as the ceiling, heating and lighting should be replaced as soon as possible. The floor is looking scruffy too, after many years of wear and tear. The Tesco scheme would prove to be a lifesaver for our community and would help to ensure that our village hall continues to serve residents of Arlington and the surrounding area for a long time to come.’ Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout July and August. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the new information on the website is in the process of being updated.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: August 10, special garden session at Pickhams, free to members. August 17, Art History talk by Andrew Forrest, Paris in the 1890s. £5 per person (free to AAG members/regulars). Further details from Josie on 01323 485153 or from www.arlingtonartsgroup.co.uk

SUMMER TRIFLE: A number of events will be taking place from tomorrow, Saturday, until the August 20 celebrating a two week Open Gardens and Arts Festival. On August 12, at Pickhams in Hayreed Lane (off Bayleys Lane), there will be an evening of live music starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £5 with full booking details on http://torch.uk.net/pickhams/summer-trifle.html or from Jim on 01323 485 153.

YOGA WORKSHOP: Tomorrow, Saturday, Yoga for Creativity with Lindy Gillam in the gardens of Pickhams, 10am to 1pm. The fee of £30 includes a delicious vegetarian lunch. Bookings: Jim and Josie: 01323 485153, or at: www.summertrifle.co.uk

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday, September 2, the annual Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show will take place in Arlington Village Hall. The show starts at 2.30pm. Prospective entrants should submit an entry form by Wednesday, August 30, submissions thereafter will be charged a double fee. The various classes include Vegetables, Fruit, Flowers, Flower Arrangements, Cookery, children’s assorted classes and a miscellaneous section including the class of fruit/vegetable characters (which may include accessories and make-up). As well as the competition, there will be cream teas, a raffle, a quiz and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin. Further details of the competition rules and entry forms may be obtained from Wendy Holmes at Underwood Farm, Bayleys Lane, Wilmington BN26 6RT.

VILLAGE SHOW: On Saturday, September 2, the annual Berwick Produce Show will start at 2pm on the Berwick Playing Field.

BERWICK BARN DANCE: On Saturday, September 2, there will be a Barn Dance between 7pm to 11pm on the Berwick Playing Field.

ARLINGTON BARN DANCE: On Saturday, September 16 there will be a Barn Dance, with Contraband at Bates Green Farm. Lots of music, dancing and fun. More details later.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next planned meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on September 21 in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk. There may be planning meeting in August and any notice of such will be given on the noticeboards.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

