Arlington & Berwick

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the new information on the website is in the process of being updated.

BARN DANCE: On Saturday, September 16, there will be a Barn Dance, with Contraband at Bates Green Farm. Lots of music, dancing and fun. More details later.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on September 21 in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

