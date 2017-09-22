Arlington & Berwick

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/. Today, Friday, from Coppice Cottages to Robin Hill Station Rd Berwick BN26 6TG. Traffic control due to overhead cabling works.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the new information on the website is in the process of being updated.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next planned meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on October 19 in Upper Dicker Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk.

WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday, there will be a whist drive held in Berwick Village Hall from 7.15pm.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: On Thursday, the Arts Group will receive a watercolour demonstration provided by Jo Hudson. Starting at 7pm in Arlington Village Hall. Visitors £2.50 Contact details 01323 485 153. On Thursday, October 5, there will be a meeting to review the group, at Pickhams, Wilmington, 7pm. Would you like the group to continue to run as it is (£2.50 members, £5 visitors, untutored, unstructured, no need to book, three Thursdays of each month at Arlington Village Hall, 7pm to 9pm) or would you be willing to pay £50 up front for 10 sessions, tutor lead but do your own thing if you prefer, maybe on another evening at Arlington Village Hall? Which day/evening would suit you? Would another time suit you better than 7pm to 9pm? Would you rather just attend monthly demonstrations and/or workshops and pay £10/£15 per session? Any other suggestions? Let Josie know your thoughts before the meeting in October and please come to the meeting. This meeting is open to members, regulars, non members and those wishing to join an art group in Arlington.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: On Thursday, September 28 from 10.30am to noon, the Coffee Morning in Upper Dicker Village Hall will be in aid of and fund raising for Macmillan. There will be coffee or tea, home-made cake. Please make a cake and bring your friends. Contact Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

MOBILE LIBRARY: On Friday, September 29, the mobile library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm. 0345 6080195

HARVEST SUPPER: On Saturday, September 30, the annual harvest supper will be held in Arlington Village Hall, starting at 7pm. Further details from Anne 01323 486 219.

QUIZ NIGHT: On Saturday, September 30, 7pm for 7.30pm, there will be a quiz night held in Upper Dicker Village Hall. £7.50 including supper. Contact Jenny 01323 844 687 or Glynis 01323 846 924.

VILLAGE MARKET: On Tuesday, October 3, there will be a village market held in Arlington Village Hall starting at 10am. A variety of stalls including traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery and greetings cards.

HARVEST SUPPER: On Saturday, October 7, the annual Upper Dicker harvest supper will be held in Upper Dicker’s Village Hall, starting at 7pm, £7.50 per person. To book call Liz 01323 841 541.

FOSPA: On Saturday, October 14, Friends of St Pancras Arlington are holding a working party at St Pancras Church in Arlington Village starting at 10am.

OPEN DAY: Arlington Treatment Works. On October 28, staring at 10am, South East Water is offering the opportunity to meet the team of water experts on a two hour tour to see behind the scenes of your local water treatment works and how your drinking water is stored, treated and supplied to your home. Also pick up tips on how to use water wisely and reduce your bills. Entry is strictly by ticket only. Places subject to confirmation. Visit southeastwater.co.uk/opendays to book or telephone 01732 375 410 between 9am to 5pm weekdays. Conditions apply. ID will be required.

As this is a working water treatment facility, regrettably access is not suitable for people with impaired mobility or children under the age of 14 years.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.