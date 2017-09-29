Arlington & Berwick

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

MOBILE LIBRARY: Today, Friday, the mobile library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm. 0345 6080195

HARVEST SUPPER: Tomorrow, Saturday, the annual harvest supper will be held in Arlington Village Hall, starting at 7pm. Further details from Anne 01323 486 219.

QUIZ NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, 7pm for 7.30pm, there will be a quiz night held in Upper Dicker Village Hall. £7.50 including supper. Contact Jenny 01323 844 687 or Glynis 01323 846 924.

VILLAGE MARKET: On Tuesday, there will be a village market held in Arlington Village Hall starting at 10am. A variety of stalls including traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery and greetings cards.

ARLINGTON ARTS GROUP: On Thursday, there will be a meeting to review the group, at Pickhams, Wilmington, 7pm. Would you like the group to continue to run as it is (£2.50 members, £5 visitors, untutored, unstructured, no need to book, three Thursdays of each month at Arlington Village Hall, 7pm to 9pm) or would you be willing to pay £50 up front for 10 sessions, tutor lead but do your own thing if you prefer, maybe on another evening at Arlington Village hall? Which day/evening would suit you? Would another time suit you better than 7pm to 9pm? Would you rather just attend monthly demonstrations and/or workshops and pay £10/£15 per session? Any other suggestions? Let Josie know your thoughts before the meeting in October and please come to the meeting. This meeting is open to members, regulars, non-members and those wishing to join an art group in Arlington.

HARVEST SUPPER AND GAMES: On Saturday, October 7, the annual Upper Dicker Harvest Supper will be held in Upper Dicker Village Hall, starting at 7pm, £7.50 per person. To book call Liz 01323 841 541.

FOSPA: On Saturday, October 14, Friends of St Pancras Arlington are holding a working party at St Pancras Church in Arlington Village starting at 10am.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next planned meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on October 19 in Upper Dicker Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk.

OPEN DAY: On October 28 staring at 10am, South East Water is offering the opportunity to meet the team of water experts on a two hour tour to see behind the scenes of your local water treatment works and how your drinking water is stored, treated and supplied to your home. Also pick up tips on how to use water wisely and reduce your bills. Entry is strictly by ticket only. Places subject to confirmation. Visit southeastwater.co.uk/opendays to book or telephone 01732 375 410 between 9am to 5pm weekdays. Conditions apply. ID will be required. As this is a working water treatment facility, regrettably access is not suitable for people with impaired mobility or children under the age of 14 years.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the new information on the website is in the process of being updated.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.