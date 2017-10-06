Arlington & Berwick

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

HARVEST SUPPER: Upper Dicker Harvest Supper and Games Evening. Tomorrow, Saturday, the annual Upper Dicker harvest supper will be held in Upper Dicker’s Village Hall, starting at 7pm, £7.50 per person. To book call Liz 01323 841 541.

FOSPA: On Saturday, October 14, Friends of St Pancras Arlington are holding a working party at St Pancras Church in Arlington Village starting at 10am.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next planned meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on October 19 in Upper Dicker Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk.

TALK: On Thursday, October 26, starting at 7pm in Arlington Village Hall there will be a talk given by local author Fiona Bottomley on her books penned under the name Fiona Cane. All are welcome.

OPEN DAY: Arlington Treatment Works. On October 28 staring at 10am, South East Water is offering the opportunity to meet the team of water experts on a two hour tour to see behind the scenes of your local water treatment works and how your drinking water is stored, treated and supplied to your home. Also pick up tips on how to use water wisely and reduce your bills. Entry is strictly by ticket only. Places subject to confirmation. Visit southeastwater.co.uk/opendays to book or telephone 01732 375 410 between 9am to 5pm weekdays. Conditions apply. ID will be required.

As this is a working water treatment facility, regrettably access is not suitable for people with impaired mobility or children under the age of 14 years.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9 there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the new information on the website is in the process of being updated.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.