Arlington & Berwick

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

TALK: On Thursday, starting at 7pm in Arlington Village Hall there will be a talk given by local author Fiona Bottomley on her books penned under the name Fiona Cane. All are welcome.

OPEN DAY: Arlington Treatment Works. On October 28 staring at 10am, South East Water is offering the opportunity to meet the team of water experts on a two hour tour to see behind the scenes of your local water treatment works and how your drinking water is stored, treated and supplied to your home. Also pick up tips on how to use water wisely and reduce your bills. Entry is strictly by ticket only. Places subject to confirmation. Visit southeastwater.co.uk/opendays to book or telephone 01732 375 410 between 9am to 5pm weekdays. Conditions apply. ID will be required.

As this is a working water treatment facility, regrettably access is not suitable for people with impaired mobility or children under the age of 14 years.

FOSPA: On Saturday, November 11, there will be a Friends of St Pancras Working Party starting at 10am until noon in St Pancras Church, Arlington.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next planned meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on November 16 in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk.

AUTUMN JUMBLE SALE: On Saturday, November 18 from 2pm, the Autumn Jumble Sale will be held in Arlington Village Hall.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday, December 9, there will be the annual Christmas Fayre with carols and lighting of the tree. Starting at 2.30pm in the Arlington Village Hall. Further details to follow.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the new information on the website is in the process of being updated.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30 to 3.30 pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

MOBILE LIBRARY: Today, Friday, the mobile library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm, and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm.

WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday, at 7.15pm, there will be a whist drive held in Berwick Village Hall.