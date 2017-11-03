Arlington & Berwick

VILLAGE MARKET: On Tuesday, the monthly market and coffee morning will be held in Arlington Village Hall between 10am and 11.30am. A variety of stalls including traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery and cards will be on sale.

PARISH GRANTS: Arlington Parish Council is to consider providing modest grants to local clubs and associations in support of their services in providing local leisure and other activities at its full council meeting in November. Applications in writing are invited, which should be addressed to the Clerk’s Office at 31 Banner Way, Stone Cross, Pevensey BN24 5FE. Please include the amount requested, together with details of how the funds will be used and a copy of the accounts of the club/association. These applications should be delivered or sent to the clerk’s office by Wednesday November 8, so that they can be considered for inclusion in the next round of grant distributions (in late Spring 2018).

QUIZ NIGHT: On Friday, November 10, there will be a quiz night held in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7pm. Entry is £5 per person. 01323 487250.

FOSPA: On Saturday, November 11, there will be a Friends of St Pancras Working Party starting at 10am until noon in St Pancras Church, Arlington.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, November 12 at the Old Oak, starting at 7pm. Further details from Jim 01323 485153. On Sunday, December 10 from 7pm at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next planned meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on November 16 in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk.

JUMBLE SALE: On Saturday, November 18 from 2pm, the Autumn Jumble Sale will be held in Arlington Village Hall.

FOSPA: On Saturday, December 9, there will be a Friends of St Pancras Working Party starting at 10am until noon in St Pancras Church, Arlington. Contact ireneflynn@btinternet.com for further details.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday December 9, 2.30pm to 5.30pm, the second Arlington Christmas Fayre and market will take place. It promises to be even better this year. There will be

Ten stalls selling all kinds of quality Christmas gifts, cakes and goodies; Christmas songs and carols with the Seaford Silver Band (from 3pm); home-made refreshments from the Bluebell Farm Shop; mulled wine; a real-ale bar run by Long Man Brewery; teas and coffees; Plus win a luxury Christmas hamper, a Cookery Masterclass session at the new Bluebell Farm Kitchen, or a case of wines and spirits. Our Christmas Draw tickets will be available on the day, but please call the number below if you would like us to send you some (£1 a ticket). The Village Christmas tree will be lit at around 4.30pm, accompanied by the Silver Band and carol singers. Do please come along to support this special event it if you can. There will be plenty to buy, eat, drink and win. If you would like to offer some help, please phone Lindy or Tony: 01323 488216 or email: lindygillam65@hotmail.com. All proceeds will be going to Arlington Village Hall to help with various much-needed maintenance projects. Please support our village. See you there. Entrance fee £1; your ticket could win a bottle of bubbly in the prize draw. Children free.

CHRISTMAS PARTY: A Christmas Party will be held at Berwick Village Hall on Saturday December 9 from 7pm to 11.59pm. Neighbouring villages, families and friends are all welcome. Tickets £4. There will be mulled wine, mince pies and music provided. Bring your own drink and a platter of food for our sharing banquet. Tickets are on sale now from Berwick Post Office or ring Diane on 07920793096 for more information and or delivery of tickets.

CAROL SERVICE: On December 17 starting at 3pm in St Pancras Church in Arlington Village there will be a Christmas Carol Service.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the new information on the website is in the process of being updated.

PLOUGH QUIZ NIGHT: The Plough pub in Upper Dicker has a quiz night running on a Tuesday evening from 7pm. There will be a bottle of wine for the winning team each week. £1 entry fee and leading team to win a hamper.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.