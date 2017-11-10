Arlington & Berwick

MOBILE LIBRARY: Today, Friday, the mobile library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm, and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm.

QUIZ NIGHT: Tonight, Friday, there will be a quiz night held in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7pm. Entry is £5 per person. 01323 487250

FOSPA: Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a Friends of St Pancras Working Party starting at 2pm to 4pm in St Pancras Church, Arlington. Contact ireneflynn@btinternet.com for further details.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, at the Old Oak, starting at 7pm. Further details from Jim 01323 485153.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next planned meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be on November 16 in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7.30pm. The agenda will be on the parish noticeboards and http://arlingtonparish.org.uk.

AUTUMN JUMBLE SALE: Friday, November 17, please take your jumble to the village hall ready for tomorrow’s Jumble Sale. On Saturday, November 18 from 2pm, the Autumn Jumble Sale will be held in Arlington Village Hall.

ARTIST STUDIO: On Saturday, November 18 between 11am and 3pm a clearance sale will be held at Pickham’s Hayreed Lane. Contact Josie for further details 01323 485153.

CHRISTMAS WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday, November 22 starting at 7.15pm in Berwick Village Hall. All are welcome.

CONTRABAND: On Saturday, November 25 starting at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall there will be music, dancing and a real ale bar. Tickets £10 (accompanied under-16yrs free) from Bluebell Farm Shop, or online from sussexcontraband.com .

AUTUMN FAIR: On Saturday, November 25 between 11am and 2pm, in Upper Dicker Village Hall, there will be an Autumn Fair with various stalls, refreshments, free car park and free entry.

LITTER PICK: On Sunday, November 26, between 10am and 12.30pm there will be an Arlington Litter Pick. Meeting at the Arlington Village Hall where refreshments and equipment will be available (NB please bring your own gloves). Groups will cover different sections of the lanes around Arlington Village. Further details from Peter on 01323 870191.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Arlington Village Christmas Market and Coffee Morning on Tuesday, December 5 between 10am and 11.30am in Arlington Village Hall. There will be a variety of stalls including traditional fresh bread, cakes jewellery and cards.

FOSPA: On Saturday, December 9, there will be a Friends of St Pancras Working Party starting at 2pm to 4pm in St Pancras Church, Arlington. Contact ireneflynn@btinternet.com for further details.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: On Saturday December 9, 2.30pm to 5.30 pm, the second Arlington Christmas Fayre and market will take place, it promises to be even better this year. There will be: 10 stalls selling all kinds of quality Christmas gifts, cakes and goodies; Christmas songs and carols with the Seaford Silver Band (from 3pm); home-made refreshments from the Bluebell Farm Shop; mulled wine; a real-ale bar run by Long Man Brewery; teas and coffees; plus win a luxury Christmas hamper, a Cookery Masterclass session at the new Bluebell Farm Kitchen, or a case of wines and spirits. Our Christmas Draw tickets will be available on the day, but please call the number below if you would like us to send you some (£1 a ticket). The Village Christmas tree will be lit at around 4.30pm, accompanied by the Silver Band and carol singers. Do please come along to support this special event it if you can. There will be plenty to buy, eat, drink and win! If you would like to offer some help, please phone Lindy or Tony: 01323 488216 or email: lindygillam65@hotmail.com All proceeds will be going to Arlington Village Hall to help with various much-needed maintenance projects. Please support our village. See you there. Entrance fee £1; your ticket could win a bottle of bubbly in the prize draw. Children free.

CHRISTMAS PARTY: A Christmas Party will be held at Berwick Village Hall on Saturday December 9 from 7pm to 11.59pm. Neighbouring villages, families and friends are all welcome. Tickets £4. There will be mulled wine, mince pies and music provided. Bring your own drink and a platter of food for our sharing banquet. Tickets are on sale now from Berwick Post Office or ring Diane on 07920793096 for more information and or delivery of tickets.

FOLK AT THE OLD OAK: (FATOO). On Sunday, December 10 from 7pm at Arlington Village Hall (not in the Old Oak) FATOO will be on tour. Further details to follow.

CHRISTMAS CAROL SERVICE: On December 17 starting at 3pm in St Pancras Church in Arlington Village there will be a Christmas Carol Service.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda. Please note the new information on the website is in the process of being updated.

PLOUGH QUIZ NIGHTS: The Plough pub in Upper Dicker has a quiz night running on a Tuesday evening from 7pm. There will be a bottle of wine for the winning team each week. £1 entry fee and leading team to win a hamper.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

DICKER CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: A variety of events will take place throughout the Upper Dicker village between December 8 and 17. These will include: Friday December 8, tree on the Green. Decorations Workshop at the Village Shop followed by decorating the tree. Further details to follow. Sunday December 10 starting at 915am, Christingles Service in Holy Trinity Church; starting at 6.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Nine Lessons and Carols. The church is candlelit for this service. Please bring a torch. Monday December 11 starting at 6pm at the Village Shop, Carols on the Green followed by Santa and Mulled Wine. Tuesday December 12 starting at 7pm there will be a Christmas Quiz at The Plough Inn. Tel 844859. Wednesday December 13, 7.30pm Carol Singing around the village, ages 3 to 103. Meet Simone under the Village sign. To Register text 07961 408393. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Goody bag for each child. Proceeds to St Martin’s in the Field. Thursday December 14, 10.40am to noon there will be a Christmas Coffee Morning held in Upper Dicker Village Hall with cake and mince pies. Friday December 15, 5pm to 6.30pm, Children Decorating the village hall. Make and hang decorations in the hall and on the tree followed by hot chocolate and marshmallows with cream. Saturday December 16, 5pm to 8pm, family get together in the village hall. Bring a plate of food to share and your own drinks. Prosecco or juice on arrival. Sunday December 17, 12.30pm in the village hall, Christmas Lunch, £5 per person. Please ring Marian on 01323 441 458 to book.