BOWLING CLUB: Bowlers wanted. We are seeking new members for the coming season, and are holding an Open Afternoon at Barcombe Recreation ground on Sunday at 2.30pm. All are welcome so why not come along. All equipment will be provided. Just need to wear flat shoes.

JUNIOR STOOLBALL CLUB: Calling Junior girls 11 to 16 years. The Ladies Stoolball Club are starting up a junior team this year. Come along to the first practice and introduction on Wednesday, 4pm start at the Pavilion, Barcombe Recreation Ground. Four ladies from the senior team will be acting as coaches (all CRB checked) and will be there to guide you. This very sociable sport, which originated in Barcombe, is enjoyed across Southern England. Junior matches are arranged with other teams in our division. So, welcome, do come along and give it a try. Contact yvonnealce@hotmail.co.uk

OPEN GARDEN: Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 29, garden open at Banks Farm, Boast Lane, Barcombe for the National Garden Scheme from 11am to 4pm. Entry £4, children free. Home-made teas. Nine-acre garden set in rural countryside, extensive lawns and shrub beds merge with the more naturalistic woodland garden set around the lake. An orchard, vegetable garden, ponds and a wide variety of plant species add to an interesting and very tranquil garden. More details at www.ngs.org.uk

