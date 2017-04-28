OPEN GARDEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, garden open at Banks Farm, Boast Lane, Barcombe for the National Garden Scheme from 11am to 4pm. Entry £4, children free. Home-made teas. Nine-acre garden set in rural countryside, extensive lawns and shrub beds merge with the more naturalistic woodland garden set around the lake. An orchard, vegetable garden, ponds and a wide variety of plant species add to an interesting and very tranquil garden. More details at www.ngs.org.uk Chailey

MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

WINDMILL: And Rural Life Museum will be opened by the Friends of Chailey Windmill for the first time this season this Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet on Tuesday, at the village hall, at 7.45pm to discuss the 2017 Annual Meeting Resolutions. Over 91,000 shortlist selections were received from members and the top two resolutions will go forward to the National Federation of Women’s Institutes Annual Meeting in Liverpool in June. All WI’s get one vote for each resolution, for or against each one independently. If both resolutions are passed, at the Annual Meeting, the NFWI will campaign on both issues. The first resolution concerns alleviating loneliness and calls on every WI and the NFWI to work alongside health and social care providers and their local community to raise awareness of the causes and impacts of loneliness, thus ensuring better identification of lonely people in order to be able to offer them the appropriate assistance and support. The second resolution relates to microplastic fibres in the ocean, as microplastic fibres are shed from synthetic clothing with every wash and are the main contributors to microplastic contamination of the oceans. The resolution calls on Government and industry to research and develop innovative solutions to this problem in order to stop the accumulation of microplastic fibres in our oceans. WI members will have the opportunity to learn more about these issues and to discuss the resolutions at their meeting on May 2. The group are always pleased to welcome prospective members and guests for a nominal donation of £3, which includes home-made refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

SPRING CONCERT: The Friends of St Peter’s Church (www.stpeterschailey.org) are holding a Spring Concert on Saturday May 6 at 7.30pm in our beautiful country church, St Peter’s, Chailey Green, in aid of the Fabric Fund. They are delighted to welcome back The Mid Sussex Choir together with soloists, the 4Tune Seekers Barbershop Quartet and the ever-popular Margaret Watson on harp. The programme includes beautiful music to listen to on a spring evening including music by Brahms, Faure and Goodall. There will be an Interval with refreshments. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the night with accompanied children under 16 years free. Tickets will be available on the door or from Janet Barnes on 01825 722574 or via email friendsofstpeterschailey@hotmail.co.uk.

CAR BOOT SALE: On Sunday May 7 there will be a Car Boot Sale to raise funds for the Dream Centre Appeal at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. Pitches cost £15, for directions and to book your pitch visit www.chf.org.uk/carbootsale and make a donation of £15 by Monday May 1. Sellers to set up from 9am and entry to the public will be from 10am to 1pm. A food vendor will be selling snacks, hot and cold drinks. For further information please call 01825 724 752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

FIND OUT MORE TOURS: The next Bluebell Railway find out more tour is Sunday May 14. The meeting time is 10.30am, at Sheffield Park Station and the day should end around 4.30pm. Book your place on the tour by contacting the General Office on 01825 720800, or just turn up at Sheffield Park on May 14.

NATIONAL MILLS DAY: Is on Sunday May 14 and the Windmill and Rural Life Museum which will be open from 3pm to 5pm. The Downland Radio Group will be using the Mill on Saturday May 13 and the Sunday morning to make contact with other Mills throughout the UK and Europe. They have done this for a number of years with great success and welcome visitors who may be interested to see their equipment and records. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519.

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church on Chailey Green and the next lunch club is on Thursday May 18. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is all freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

PLANT SALE: Will be at the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 20 from 10am to midday. As the sale is being organised by the horticultural society there will be excellent summer bedding, tomato plants, vegetable plants, perennials and much more. For more information call Peter Estcourt on 01273 400791.

EARLY SUMMER STROLL: Meet members of the Commons Society, at Lane End Common car park, on Saturday May 20 ready to start; a stroll on the Common at 2.30pm. This is a chance to experience the heathland and look at the butterflies, flowers and trees there.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation has a number of events where they would welcome some help and if you were able to give just a couple of hours they would be most grateful. On Sunday May 7, as mentioned above, they need marshalls to help direct stallholders and the public and help keep the site safe. On April 30 and May1 (Ardingly Spring Show), Saturday May 13 (Plumpton College Open Day), Saturday May 27 (Heathfield Show) and Saturday June 10 (South of England Show) the Foundation have stands to promote their Patchwork Farm and all the other things that Chailey Heritage does. If you are able to assist, for a couple of hours, with the marshalling or help on a stand at one of the shows please let Joan Martin, Fundraising Officer, know on 01825 724444 ext. 718 or by email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

NEW FUNDING DIRECTOR: As a result of the expected retirement of Roger Kelly from the Bluebell Railway PLC Board in August 2017, the Railway is seeking applicants for the role of Funding Director. As a PLC Board member the Funding Director has responsibility for raising funds from any source (other than commercial lenders) for the preservation, restoration and further development of the heritage assets and activities of the Bluebell Railway. Whilst previous experience in fundraising is an advantage, applicants who have work experience in putting forward business cases for support also will be very welcome. Training on specific fundraising processes and procedures can be provided. Few heritage organisations can survive on day-to-day revenue alone, so this is an important, challenging, and very satisfying role with exciting future projects to support and the Railway’s Diamond Jubilee Appeal to be organised. It is a volunteer post that carries no remuneration or specific hours of duty, but the successful applicant must have sufficient time to undertake the role. If you believe have the right skills or experience for the job, please send your CV to Lisa Boyle, Bluebell Railway PLC, Sheffield Park Station, East Sussex TN22 3QL or phone 01825 724884. Applications must be received by Thursday June 1.

