GARDEN CLUB: The Annual Plant Sale will be held at Barcombe Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday, between 9am and 11.30am. Please bring a suitably large container to carry away your purchases of the excellent value plants on sale at this popular event.

BOWLING CLUB: The season began with an Open Afternoon on April 23 to which 10 potential new members came along, five of which have joined the club. However, as we only have 20 members we still welcome more new members. We meet on Monday evenings for a practice session (Roll Up) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. All are welcome. The results so far have not gone are way. April 26, Isle of Thorns 38 Barcombe 31; April 29, Barcombe 62 Isle of Thorns 71; May 3, Barcombe 48 Lewes 86; May 6, The Crouch (Seaford ) 84 Barcombe 44; May 7, Barcombe 63 Cross in Hand 72. We hope with more practice sessions and more members our season will improve.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Ditchling v Barcombe. Barcombe 139 all out in 44.2 overs: Allan Trower 40, Joe Wheatley 27, Callum Skinner 20. Ditchling 143-4 in 28.3 overs. Ditchling (30 points) beat Barcombe (six points) by six wkts. ESCL Div 12 Barcombe II v Crowborough II. Barcombe 188-8 in 48 overs: Andy Allsobrook 75, Ollie Allsobrook 20 no. Crowborough 140-8 in 45 overs: Max Taylor 5-29. Barcombe (15 points) drew with Crowborough (11 points).

