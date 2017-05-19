BRIDGE FARM: Romano-British Settlement 2011-2017, June 9 at 7.30pm Barcombe Village Hall. A presentation by the directors of the project, Rob Wallace and David Millum, looking back over the six years investigations, of this defended Romano-British settlement on the banks of the Ouse.

This is the first time since before excavations began at Bridge Farm that CAP has given a presentation in Barcombe and whilst principally to update the local community, all are welcome.

STOOLBALL: We knew the stoolball season had started when our second match got rained off.

We held a very successful ladies tournament on May 7.

Ten teams competed with Chiddingly winning, Bolney second, Fletching third and Barcombe fourth.

Our first league match was away to Adastra.

The final score was Adastra 145 and Barcombe 144. We hope to reverse the result on the return match.

Our home match with Plumpton on May 11 was cancelled because of the rain.

Our new junior team is taking shape, we have seven members so far and we are competing in a couple of tournaments.

If you are between 11 and 16 years, do come along to the rec on Wednesdays, 4.30pm to 5.30pm and join in.

We will be very pleased to meet you.

BOWLING CLUB: Two games were played last week in very contrasting weather conditions.

The first was against Ringmer last Thursday evening.

A third of the way through the game the rain changed from a drizzle to a deluge and the game was abandoned without a result.

By Saturday the weather had improved and this game was played in warm sunshine. Although Barcombe won on two of the four rinks the game was lost over all. Barcombe 69 Portslade 81.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Barcombe v Battle. Barcombe 230-8 in 48 overs: Joe Wheatley 86no, Callum Coppard 39no, Paul Coppard 38, Josh Wheatley 28.

Battle 193-6 in 45 overs: Allan Trower 4-18. Barcombe (16 points) drew with Battle (16 points). ESCL Div 12 Isfield II v Barcombe II. Isfield 160-8 in 48 overs: Jon Woods 2-31, Joe Davies 2-35, Andy Allsobrook 2-14.

Barcombe 96 all out in 30.5 overs: Keith Savage 37, Ed Marler 16no. Isfield (30 points) beat Barcombe (8 points) by 64 runs.

