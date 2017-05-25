BOWLING CLUB : Three matches were played last week. The results as follows. Barcombe 39 Uckfield 50, Wealden 97 Barcombe 32, Newick 66 Barcombe 62. Although the overall results did not go our way, we did win on two of the three rinks at the home match against Uckfield and two of the four rinks at Newick.

STOOLBALL: We had to re-arrange our away match with Ditchling on Thursday because of torrential rain. However, we played Isfield at home on Tuesday and had our first win of the season. Barcombe 169 in 15 overs and Isfield 160 in 15 overs. Five of our players are representing the Mid Division playing Surrey at Alford on Sunday, as is one of our new juniors in the junior game. The juniors are practising well and we have entered in Adastra Junior Tournament on June 4. If you are 11 to 16 years and would like to join us, come along to Barcombe rec on Wednesdays at 4.30pm.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Firle v Barcombe. Barcombe 97 all out in 38 overs: Will Marler 22. Firle 98-5 in 22.1 overs: Joe Wheatley 2-17, Josh Wheatley 2-27. Firle (30 points) beat Barcombe (5 points) by 5wkts. ESCL Div 12 Barcombe II v Buxted IV. Barcombe 279-4 dec in 41 overs: Matt Cordwell 161no (20 fours one six), Simon Taylor 54 Ed Harmer 50no. This was after Barcombe were 0 for 3wkts. Buxted 97 all out in 41.3 overs: Ed Marler 5-9 in 11 overs, Ed Harmer 4-26. Barcombe (30 points) beat Buxted (4 points ) by 182 runs.

BRIDGE FARM: Romano-British Settlement 2011-2017, June 9 at 7.30pm Barcombe Village Hall. A presentation by the directors of the project, Rob Wallace and David Millum, looking back over the six years investigations, of this defended Romano-British settlement on the banks of the Ouse. This is the first time since before excavations began at Bridge Farm that CAP has given a presentation in Barcombe and whilst principally to update the local community, all are welcome.

