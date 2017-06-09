FED UP WITH THE ELECTION?: In Zimbabwe, people would be only too happy to enjoy our liberties. President Mugabe, aged 93, intends to get himself re-elected as president next year. Come and hear about the effects of his regime on the people of Zimbabwe and on the rule of law in Southern Africa. White Zimbabwean, Ben Freeth, one time adventurer, with his father-in-law, Mike Campbell, took on the Mugabe regime in the courts and won. But they were beaten up by Mugabe’s bullies – and Ben’s house was burnt down. They were forced to leave their farm. No redress. Ben will be with us to speak about his experiences and the way ahead. Barcombe Village Hall, Friday June 23, 7.30pm. Contact Harriet Lear on 400321 or hlear@barcombe.net for more information.

BOWLING CLUB: The home midweek match against Crowborough Wolfe resulted in a win for the away team, Barcombe 50 Crowborough Wolfe 64. This match was played on three rinks, as our fourth rink was under repair, so unlike the usual triples format it was played with four members in each game. On Saturday the first of the club competitions (The Wednesday Cup) was played. In this competition all the winners of the first round, play for the main trophy and the losers play for a second trophy. The results of this unusual format were as follows. The Winners Group:Winner, Liz Richardson; runner up Derek Stewart. The Losers Group: Winner, Henry Bunny; runner up Darryl Wratten. It is very pleasing to see that two of our new members, Liz and Darryl, featured in the finals and congratulations to Liz as the overall winner.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Laughton v Barcombe. Laughton 132 all out in 37.2 overs: Matt Tucker 3-13, Joe Wheatley 3-38, Josh Wheatley 2-30. Barcombe 135-5 in 23.2 overs: Will Marler 50, Matt Tucker 31. Barcombe (30 points) beat Laughton (7 points) by 5 wkts.

BRIDGE FARM: Romano-British Settlement 2011-2017, Today, Friday, at 7.30pm Barcombe Village Hall. A presentation by the directors of the project, Rob Wallace and David Millum, looking back over the six years investigations, of this defended Romano-British settlement on the banks of the Ouse. This is the first time since before excavations began at Bridge Farm that CAP has given a presentation in Barcombe and whilst principally to update the local community, all are welcome.

