STOOLBALL: Whilst I was away the team played Ditchling away. A very close match. Ditchling 123 in 15 overs, Barcombe 130 in 15 overs, Susannah Maynard 56 runs. We also played Loxwood at home in the knock-out. A hard fought match with Barcombe 134 in 15 overs and Loxwood 144 in 15 overs. This week rain prevented our home match with Glynde, but we won away to Chiddingly on June 8. Chiddingly 119 in 15 overs, Barcombe 121 in 12 overs. Angharad Hills took three wickets for 19 and scored 58 runs. Our Junior team competed in Adastra Junior Tournament with four other teams. They won two and lost two. They also played a friendly match against Adastra and won by 47 runs. Well done Barcombe Juniors.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Barcombe v Little Common. Barcombe 152 all out in 45.2 overs: Allan Trower 43, Will Marler 34, Jon Wood 22. Little Common 153-9 in 46.1 overs: Will Marler 7-24. Little Common (30 points) beat Barcombe (13 points) by 1wkt. ESCL Div 12 St Peters V v Barcombe II. Barcombe 148-8 in 48 overs: Brian Wheatley 39, Oli Palmer 31, Matt Cordwell 30. St Peters 149-5 in 22.2 overs: Andy Allsobrook 2-20. St Peters (28 points) beat Barcombe (8 points) by 5wkts.

TALK: In Zimbabwe, people would be only too happy to enjoy our liberties. President Mugabe, aged 93, intends to get himself re-elected as president next year. Come and hear about the effects of his regime on the people of Zimbabwe and on the rule of law in Southern Africa. White Zimbabwean, Ben Freeth, one time adventurer, with his father-in-law, Mike Campbell, took on the Mugabe regime in the courts and won. But they were beaten up by Mugabe’s bullies – and Ben’s house was burnt down. They were forced to leave their farm. No redress. Ben will be with us to speak about his experiences and the way ahead. Barcombe Village Hall, Friday June 23, 7.30pm. Contact Harriet Lear on 400321 or hlear@barcombe.net for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.