STOOLBALL: We’re having beautiful stoolball weather. We played Ringmer at home (June 13). Barcombe had a great match making 148 in 15 overs and losing 4 wickets. Janet Hughes 64. Ringmer made 119 in 15 overs and lost 4 wickets. We lost playing away to Isfield (June 15). Barcombe 148 in 15 overs losing 5 wickets. Janet Hughes 58. Isfield 162 in 13 overs with their two openers not out. Our Juniors now have their new purple and navy kit and played a friendly with Ringmer juniors on June 21.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Robertsbridge v Barcombe. Robertsbridge 210 all out in 44 overs: Joe Wheatley 4-32, Josh Wheatley 3-40. Barcombe 213-7 in 39 overs: Josh Wheatley 86, Will Marler 34 Joe, Wheatley 20no. Barcombe (30 points) beat Robertsbridge(17 points) by 3wkts. ESCL Div 12 Barcombe II v Newhaven II. Barcombe 262-1 in 41.5 overs: Matt Cordwell 143no, Keith Savage 64. Newhaven 169 all out in 48.4 overs: Guy Welfare 6-41, Max Taylor 3-50. Barcombe (30 points) beat Newhaven (6 points) by 93 runs.

BOWLING CLUB: Our visit to Eastbourne to play the midweek match against The Parade Bowling Club resulted in a loss by eight shots. The Parade 75 Barcombe 67. The club competitions are now under way, the first rounds of which will be completed by the end of June. However two one day competitions have already been played. The first one played on Saturday June 10 was the Governors Cup which is a round robin game where all players play one another. The winner was Karen Brown and the runner up Derek Stewart who received the Trower Cup. The second competition played last Sunday is the Club Triples. Before the final end of this competition the score was 13 shots to each team. The final winners by one shot were Jas Osmond (skip), Tony Smith and June Gale; the runners up were Derek Stewart (skip), Liz Richardson, Mike Hills.

