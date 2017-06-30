STOOLBALL: We won both our matches this week. Away to Plumpton (June 20), Barcombe 133 in 15 overs, lost 8 wickets, Amanda Ridley 53 runs. Plumpton 116 in 15 overs, lost 6 wickets. Home match against Adastra (June 22), Barcombe 131 in 9 overs, lost 1 wicket, Nic Keysell 85 runs no, Paula Peters 5 for 57. Adastra 130 in 15 overs, lost 8 wickets. We now have 14 enthusiastic juniors on the books and showing a lot of promise under the guidance of Paula Peters and Janet Hughes. Practices are on Wednesdays 4.30pm to 5.30pm on Barcombe Recreation Ground.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Barcombe v Tunbridge Wells Borderers. TWB 61 all out in 17.4 overs: Harry Stewart 6-18, Allan Trower 3-39. Barcombe 63-0 in 8.5 overs: Will Marler 35no, Matt Tucker 26no. Barcombe (30 points) beat TWB (0 points) by 10wkts. ESCL Div 12 Little Common v Barcombe II. Barcombe 211-7 in 44 overs: Matt Cordwell 86, Duncan Johanson 46. Little Common 215-5 in 30.2 overs. Little Common (27 points) beat Barcombe (15 points) by 5wkts.

BOWLING CLUB: Last Sunday Barcombe hosted the Invitation Triples Competition. This annual event is one of the highlights of the year for the club when we re-new friendship with other clubs taking part. Twelve teams of three people enter the competition and are divided into two groups yellow and blue, in each group players play each other in a round robin game. The winning team from each colour group then played in the final. This year it was the Lewes Rooks team versus the Cross in Hand team in the final game of three ends. The winner’s trophy went to the Lewes Rooks, therefore the runners up trophy was handed to the Cross in Hand team. The presentation to the teams was made by Muriel Pyne, the President of Barcombe Club. All teams remarked on how well the green played. A delicious lunch was prepared and served by members of the club with tea and cake in the afternoon which was appreciated by everyone. It was a day enjoyed by all who took part and it also helped to increase the club funds.

