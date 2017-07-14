STOOLBALL: The top four teams in each division will compete at Seaford on August 6 for the championship. Barcombe, at the moment, are one of the top four in our Mid Division and it’s getting very exciting as we approach the end of the season. We had two wins this week. Home match against Chiddingly on July 4. Barcombe 183 in 15 overs, 4 wickets lost. Chiddingly 135 in 15 overs, 7 wickets lost. Away to Glynde on July 6. 63 in 13 overs, 8 wickets lost. Barcombe 75 in 6 overs, 3 wickets lost. We are arranging two friendly matches for our new Juniors against Fletching and Bluebells. We’re really proud how well they are coming along.

BOWLING CLUB: The midweek game last week against Crowborough Wolfe provided us with the second win of the season so far. On a near perfect green and in very hot sunshine (28c), Barcombe held their nerve and won the game by five shots. The final score was Crowborough 56 Barcombe 61. The win is more pleasing as Crowborough have 90 members and Barcombe only 20 members; we are one of the smallest clubs in Sussex.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Barcombe v Ditchling. Barcombe 151 all out in 34.2 overs: Joe Wheatley 45, Matt Tucker 29. Ditchling 153-4 in 35 overs: Allan Trower 2-25. Ditchling (30 points) beat Barcombe (8 points) by 6 wkts. ESCL Div 12 Crowborough II v Barcombe II. Barcombe 263-6 in 40 overs: Matt Cordwell 92, Andy Allsobrook 47, Oli Palmer 31, Brian Wheatley 29no, Ryan Steadman 28. Crowborough 170 all out in 39 overs: Guy Welfare 3-46. Barcombe (30 points) beat Crowborough (12 points) by 93 runs.

OPEN GARDENS: Sunday July 23 and Sunday July 30 garden open for NGS The Beeches, Church Road, Barcombe, Lewes BN8 5TS. Open 2pm to 5pm, admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. C18 walled garden with cut fowers, vegetables, salads and fruit. Separate orchard and rose garden. Herbaceous borders and hot border. There are two ponds, one with a willow house. Extensive lawns and an C18 barn. Some of the ground is a little bumpy but everything is accessible without steps.

