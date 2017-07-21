BOWLING CLUB: The club had a busy time last week with four matches played in eight days, which started on July 8 with a loss against Hangleton 70 shots to 60 shots for Barcombe. The mid weeks matches both resulted in wins for Barcombe. Barcombe 75 against Hellingly 69. The evening match against Ringmer also resulted in a win Barcombe 63 Ringmer 58. The fourth match was played away against Haywards Heath, the score was Haywards Heath 86 Barcombe 52, a heavy loss, but at least we have doubled the number of wins so far this season.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Battle v Barcombe. Barcombe 246-9 in 45 overs: Will Marler 90, Paul Coppard 40, Allan Trower 39no, Harry Stewart 26. Battle 197 all out in 43.5 overs: Will Marler 4-56, Allan Trower 3-41, Harry Stewart 2-32. Barcombe (30 points) beat Battle (17 points) by 49 runs. ESCL Div 12 Barcombe II v Isfield II. Isfield 210-5 in 40 overs: Tom Chaplin 2-50, Ed Marler 2-51. Barcombe 181-9 in 40 overs: Andy Allsobrook 45, Guy Welfare 20, Extras 62 including 38 wides. Isfield (30 points) beat Barcombe (12 points) by 29 runs.

STOOLBALL: Our only game last week was cancelled due to rain. However, on July 8 Jen Lay, Angharad Hills and Rubi Batton were selected from our club to play at Ardingly College in the Stoolball England Chairman v President’s teams, excellent play in a wonderful setting. Last Sunday we competed at Maresfield’s tournament with seven other teams, we only managed to win one match, but as a consolation Amanda won the champagne, chocolate and shortbread in the 1-100 raffle.

OPEN GARDENS: Sunday July 23 and Sunday July 30 garden open for NGS The Beeches, Church Road, Barcombe, Lewes BN8 5TS. Open 2pm to 5pm, admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. C18 walled garden with cut flowers, vegetables, salads and fruit. Separate orchard and rose garden. Herbaceous borders and hot border. There are two ponds, one with a willow house. Extensive lawns and an C18 barn. Some of the ground is a little bumpy but everything is accessible without steps.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.