BOWLING CLUB: Two matches were played last week. The midweek game on Wednesday produced a win on two rinks and a loss on the other two rinks resulting in a total score of Barcombe 52 and Maresfield 67. As the Saturday game started the rain came down. We continued the game until the sixth end when it was decided to take an early tea break, after which it was agreed to continue the game in the drizzle. The end result was a win for Saltdean 71 Barcombe 52.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Barcombe v Firle. Barcombe 145-9 in 45 overs: Josh Wheatley 40, Keith Savage 23no. Firle 121-4 in 33 overs: Harry Stewart 2-25. Firle (30 points) beat Barcombe (7 points) by 6wkts. ESCL Div 12 Buxted IV v Barcombe II. Buxted 33-7 in 14 overs: Joe Peck 4-9, Will Johanson 3-24. Match abandoned 9 points each.

STOOLBALL: The storm started three-quarters of the way through our home re-arranged match with Ditchling (July 18) and, once again, had to be postponed. The weather was kinder on our away match to Laughton (July 20) who, this year, have joined the Mid Division league. Barcombe won the match.

OPEN GARDENS: Sunday July 30 garden open for NGS The Beeches, Church Road, Barcombe, Lewes BN8 5TS. Open 2pm to 5pm, admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. C18 walled garden with cut flowers, vegetables, salads and fruit. Separate orchard and rose garden. Herbaceous borders and hot border. There are two ponds, one with a willow house. Extensive lawns and an C18 barn. Some of the ground is a little bumpy but everything is accessible without steps.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.