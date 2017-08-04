CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Forest Row v Barcombe. ESCL Div 12 Barcombe II v Hailsham IV. Both matches abandoned nine points to each team.

BOWLING CLUB: The home match against Eastbourne Parade Bowls Club was cancelled due to rain and the heavy condition of the green. Surprisingly, Saturday’s away game against Balcombe did go ahead in spite of the damp conditions of both the players and the green. It was a close game with only seven shots difference, Balcombe 63 Barcombe 58.

STOOLBALL: At last we have been able to clear our backlog of re-arranged matches. On July 25 we played Plumpton at home, Barcombe 95 in 10 overs, two wickets lost, Paula Peters 6-39. Plumpton 86 in 14 overs, lost 10 wickets. Although there was slight rain on July 26 when we played Laughton at home, we continued the game. Barcombe 62 in 4 overs, no wickets lost. Laughton 54 in 12 overs with the loss of six wickets. On July 27 we played two ten over matches against Buxted Park winning both games. On Sunday, July 30, Amanda Ridley, Paula Peters and Janet Hughes were selected to play for East of England against West of England and Billingshurst. A very exciting match with East winning by one run. East 163 in 20 overs and West 162 in 20 overs. Paula Peters took six wickets for 29. We are in the top four in our division which qualifies us for a place at Seaford on August 6. This competition will determine which team is the overall winner from all five divisions.

