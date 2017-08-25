CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Barcombe v Robertsbridge. Robertsbridge 105 all out in 37.2 overs: Allan Trower 3-25, Paul Coppard 2-9, Harry Stewart 2-20. Barcombe 106-2 in 21 overs: Will Marler 47, Josh Wheatley 43no. Barcombe (30 points) beat Robertsbridge (2 points) by 8wkts. We would like to apologise for the lack of match reports from the last couple of weeks.

ESCL Div 12 Newhaven II v Barcombe II. Newhaven 136 all out in 32.5 overs: Andy Allsobrook 3-26, Max Taylor 3-39. Barcombe 127 all out in 39.4 overs: Oli Palmer 51, Richard Osmond 24, Brian Wheatley 20. Newhaven (30 points) beat Barcombe (11 points) by 9 runs.

