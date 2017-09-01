BOWLING CLUB: Three matches were played during last week with mixed results. On Tuesday August 22 an away match at Hellingly; Barcombe 56-Hellingly 79; On August 24 a home match Barcombe 67-Portslade 65; on August 26 home match Barcombe 52-Hangleton 82. The club have their Competition Finals Day this weekend when members will be competing for eight trophies over the two days. Spectators are very welcome.

The midweek home game was cancelled due to the wet condition of the green. Saturday’s game was the annual match for the Porter Cup. It is played between the Barcombe Bowling Club and the indoor Barcombe Short Mat Bowles Club. The match is played in memory of Bill Porter who was a great supporter of both clubs. It was closely contested and ended in a tie. The decider was played between the captain of each team, Derek Stewart (outdoor) and Les Line (indoor). The final result was a win for the outdoor club. Next year the venue will be the Sports Hall a home advantage of the SMB Club.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Tunbridge Wells Borderers v Barcombe. Barcombe 193-8 in 45 overs: Joe Wheatley 52, Will Marler 34, Josh Wheatley 28. TWB 141 all out in 40.1 overs: Harry Stewart 3-26, Paul Coppard 2-19, Matt Tucker 2-27, Allan Trower 2-39. Barcombe (30 points) beat TWB (11 points) by 52 runs. ESCL Div 12 Barcombe II v Little Common Ramblers. Barcombe 155 all out in 40 overs: Eddie Thomas 41, Cameron Pitt 31, Guy Welfare 24. LCR 158-7 in 28 overs: Max Taylor 3-15, Cameron Pitt 2-31, Guy Welfare 2-41. LCR(30 points) beat Barcombe (11 points) by 3wkts.

