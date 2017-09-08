BOWLING CLUB: Two home matches were played in the last week of August with differing results. On Saturday Barcombe 52 Hangleton 82; Wednesday Barcombe 53 Balcombe 42. Our Club Competition Finals took place last weekend with eight games played over the two days. The winners results were as follows; Saturday’s games were the Nobby Heasman Trophy for Mixed Pairs Karen Brown and Mick Cragg, Cecil Ridley Memorial Cup for 100 Up John Simpson, Coronation Cup Handicap Singles Maurice Heather, Anniversary Cup June Gale. Sunday’s games were the President’s Shield for Drawn Pairs Mick Cragg and Nigel Hill, Lillian Lee Cup for Ladies’ Singles Karen Brown, Foresters Cup for Men’s Singles Maurice Heather, Bunney Cup Two Wood Karen Brown. The indoor season of Short Mat Bowls starts this month with an Open Evening on Thursday September 21 at 7.30pm in Barcombe School Sports Hall. New members very welcome.

CRICKET: ESCL Div 2 Barcombe v East Dean and Friston. ED&F 163 all out in 43.1 overs: Josh Wheatley 6-23, Allan Trower 2-27, Matt Tucker 2-28. Barcombe 154 all out in 43.4 overs: Joe Wheatley 40no, Paul Coppard 30. LD&F (30 points) beat Barcombe (14 points) by 9 runs. ESCL Div 12 Ringmer III v Barcombe II. Ringmer 150 all out in 35.5 overs: Jon Wood 4-34, Max Taylor 3-27. Barcombe 152-2 in 29.5 overs: Matt Cordwell 93no, Ollie Allsobrook 22no. Barcombe (30 points) beat Ringmer (6 points) by 8wkts.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.