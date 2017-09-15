GARDENING CLUB: On Tuesday at 7.30pm at Barcombe Village Hall a talk on A Trip to the Amazon by Derek Cleaver. All welcome.

FUN SPORTS EVENT: The Barcombe Sports Clubs have come together to put on this event on Sunday September 24 from 12.30pm until 4.30pm. We invite everyone to come along and have a go at the activities put on by the clubs. Also to be challenged by the Human Dog Agility Course. Refreshments, barbecue and a bar will be available throughout the afternoon along with

stalls, music and face painting. So why not come and join in the fun.

BOWLING CLUB: There was just one game played last week, which was a home game against Deanland. Barcombe won on one rink, but lost on the other three rinks, giving an overall result of Barcombe 60 Deanland 82. Two home matches were played in the last week of August with differing results. On Saturday Barcombe 52 Hangleton 82; Wednesday Barcombe 53 Balcombe 42. Our Club Competition Finals took place last weekend with eight games played over the two days. The winners results were as follows. Saturday’s games were the Nobby Heasman Trophy for Mixed Pairs, Karen Brown and Mick Cragg; Cecil Ridley Memorial Cup for 100 Up, John Simpson; Coronation Cup Handicap Singles, Maurice Heather; Anniversary Cup, June Gale. Sunday’s games were the President’s Shield for Drawn Pairs, Mick Cragg and Nigel Hill; Lillian Lee Cup for Ladies’ Singles, Karen Brown; Foresters Cup for Men’s Singles, Maurice Heather; Bunney Cup Two Wood, Karen Brown. The indoor season of Short Mat Bowls starts this month with an Open Evening on Thursday at 7.30pm in Barcombe School Sports Hall. New members very welcome.

