BARCOMBE WI: The speaker at our September Meeting was Ian Everest who pointed out that it was his third visit to Barcombe WI, a hat-trick in fact. The topic this evening was Newhaven Fort. His illustrated talk guided us through the 150 years of its history. Built in the 1850’s to withstand possible attacks by the army of Napoleon III it housed soldiers of the Sussex Garrison Artillery in the casemates lining the parade ground. The traditional Victorian design incorporating a series of round arches, originally using 6 million bricks made locally with Ouse Valley clay, is still there today. The fort was in continuous use through two world wars, even involved in the Dieppe and D-day landings, until 1960 when the government closed all sea coast forts and it was sold to Newhaven Council for £1,300. After a series of failed private business ventures Lewes District Council decided to run it on a low key basis & in 1987 appointed a manager, none other than our speaker who reigned there for 15 years. Today it is still a successful tourist attraction & our members are already talking of a visit there in 2018.

After a refreshment break we continued with our business meeting. Final arrangements were made for outings in September and October to Charleston Farmhouse, Kingston and Hampton Court and the Theatre Royal Brighton. We discussed our role in the local British Legion celebration of the end of WW1 on the recreation ground in September 2018. Members signed up for forthcoming events, 2018 calendars & diaries were distributed. President, Debbie Caswell, reminded us of the AGM in November when there will be vacancies for two new committee members and our treasurer, Izzie Caneaux, updated us on the financial situation. As the meeting ended the heavens opened and we all went home through torrential rain.

BARCOMBE BOWLING CLUB: During last week Barcombe played one and half games. The mid-week game, played against Cross In Hand, was abandoned after nine of the 18 ends, due to rain making the conditions slippery. So tea was taken and we went home. It was a great pity as we were winning the game at that time. On Saturday we travelled to the Vicarage Club in Brighton. The rain held off, but the game was lost. The result was Vicarage 66 Barcombe 56.

FUN SPORTS EVENT: On Sunday the bowls club, along with the other Barcombe Sports Clubs, are holding a Barcombe Fun Sports Event on the Recreation Ground from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. The event should be fun for the whole family, so do come along if you can. You will be surprised and amazed by the Human Dog Agility Competition.

