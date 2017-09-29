BOWLING CLUB: The results of the final week of this year’s outdoor season saw two games played, an away game against Lindfield and a home game against Vicarage. Results of these were Lindfield 73 Barcombe 56; Barcombe 64 Vicarage 55. At least we finished the season with a win. The indoor Short Mat Bowls games are played in Barcombe School Sports Hall. The games are on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm. All are welcome to join us.

The Barcombe Fun Sports Event was a great success with well over 200 people having fun, watching and taking part in the mini sports activities put on by each club and also enjoying the Human Dog Agility Competition which was won by Kane Black representing the cricket club.