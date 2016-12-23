ST ANDREW’S CHRISTMAS SERVICES: Christmas Eve, Saturday 24th December, 11.30 am Sung Eucharist. Christmas Day, Sunday 25th December, 8.00 am Eucharist, 9.30 am Sung Eucharist

FREE HORSE MANURE: is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond: help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

Season’s Greetings: to the Sussex Express staff, contributors and readers and Best Wishes for 2017 when the Parish Pump will be back in January.

