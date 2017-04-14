EASTER SERVICES: At St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone. Good Friday, Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Holy Saturday Night, 7.30pm, Lighting of the New Fire, Renewal of Baptismal Vows and First Eucharist of Easter. Easter Day, 8am, Said Eucharist and 10.15am, Sung Eucharist.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is at 10am to noon on Sunday. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

EASTER MUSIC: At St Andrew’s Church will be on Saturday, April 22 at 7pm. The Bishop’s Consort will be singing to music by Tallis, Taverner, Sheppard, and Vaughan Williams. The Bishop’s Consort is a chamber choir that performs repertoire from the 17th Century to the present day. Its singers met as choral scholars in the choirs of Trinity, Girton and Selwyn colleges, Cambridge, and Merton College, Oxford. They are members of various acclaimed London choirs including the Cantus Ensemble, the London Philharmonic Chorus, the Lacock Scholars and the choir of St Cyprian’s Church in Clarence Gate. Tickets cost £10, including refreshments, and are available from Churchwardens, Jim Taylor and Newberry Tully, Estate Agents.

COFFEE MORNING: There will not be a Bishopstone Parish Hall coffee morning at the end of April.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

