VILLAGE FAIR: Bishopstone Village Fair is tomorrow, Saturday, at noon to 4pm. Contributions for all the stalls, including cakes and plants, would be welcome today, Friday, from 10am in Bishopstone Parish Hall or on the day.

COFFEE MORNING: There will not be a Bishopstone Parish Hall coffee morning at the end of April.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

CONCERT: The Bishop’s Consort concert last Saturday was attended by almost a hundred people with a university choir of 20 graduates from Oxbridge and Edinburgh. The Easter story was set to music starting with Tallis’ Old Testament Lamentations, followed by Byrd’s Irascaris Domine and Gibbons’ World Incarnate, then Lotti’s Crucifixion, ending the first half (on a solemn note) with the modern O Salutaris Hostia by Latvian composer Eriks Esenvalds.

The second half began wistfully with Tavener’s Song for Athene and Dum Transisset, then Vaughan William’s Valiant-for-Truth, Byrd’s Christ Rising and Stanford’s Christ’s Ascension. Byrd’s Laudibus brought the programme to an end, but in response to shouts of Encore the choir sent us away with the Song of Simeon.

The choir sang for the pleasure of it, but the audience would certainly agree with the MC who said, in a short message of thanks to all contributors, that in the 1300 years of the church’s history, it rarely (if ever) heard such a magnificent performance.

