SAD NEWS: We are sad to report that Jean Sorrell (Jean ‘the bee’) has passed away. She will be missed now that the bees of Bishopstone are swarming again. Jean and her late husband Derek helped to pioneer the organic husbandry of bee hives. They were closely linked with research carried out by the University of Sussex, amongst others, and had an international following. Pots of raw honey were often freely supplied to residents who were feeling poorly. Let’s hope that the local bee orchids which she treasured and helped to protect continue to flourish in her memory.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

FRIENDS OF TIDE MILLS: The Friends of Tide Mills have just completed their May meeting, in very pleasant weather, hopefully now the unsettled weather of late is now behind us.

20 members collected five (yes, just five) sacks of assorted litter, the whole area is now looking near its best with the emergent vegetated shingle plants now close to full bloom- the birds are singing and nesting, this really is a great time to visit. We know there are several unsung heroes out there who also collect litter in their own time and pace- we are very grateful to you and all who ensure they leave the area as they would wish to find it, fantastic. Our nesting Ringed Plover signs are still in place, please do reduced disturbance of the signed area as much as possible- these little birds are active, so hopefully we will witness another successful breeding year, obviously the less the disturbance the more chance they will succeed.

At a recent meeting we voiced our objections and concerns about the ESCC proposal to press ahead with the Port Access road which will see an erosion of open space, disturbance etc towards the Newhaven Port end of the site. Although possibly this objection will fail hopefully it will be the case that some mitigation will be offered, our views were noted and some sympathy shown. At least we were able to explain the situation on the ground and how important an area Tide Mills is to many people these days, which perhaps was not the case when this road was first muted, many years ago.

Our next meeting is scheduled for Sunday June 18, 10am to noon, the more we are the stronger we are in protecting this beautiful and precious open space and keeping it the peaceful haven it undoubtedly is. For more information please contact myself at brianjimskinner@gmail.com or http://www.friendsoftidemills.webs.com/

