CREAM TEA: The Christian Aid Strawberry Cream Tea will be on Saturday, June 17, 2.30pm to 4.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall. There will be stalls and a raffle. Admission £4.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills community beach clean is at 10am to noon on Sunday June 18. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

