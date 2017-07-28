SUMMER FETE: Bishopstone Church Summer Fete August 5, noon to 4pm. This traditional event takes place on the village green and Parish Hall in Bishopstone Village. Again this year we are delighted that the Pop-Up Singers will start the proceedings with a range of popular songs. There will be on-going refreshments, including sizzling bacon rolls, home made cakes, beer tent and ice cream. There will be a wide range of really exciting craft stalls and the good old favourites including books, plants, linens, gifts, cakes and preserves, bottle tombola, linens and bric-a-brac and of course the great raffle. For our younger visitors there is a toy stall and tombola, games, face painting and Punch and Judy shows at 1pm and 3pm. Portraits drawn on the spot will be available as a lasting souvenir. Once again there will be the fun Dog Show (registration at 1pm, show at 2pm).

Prior to the fete we gratefully accept donations of books, bric-a-brac, (not electrical goods or large heavy articles) toys and games,plants,linens, craft materials and unwanted gifts. The proceeds are for the on-going maintenance of the much loved ancient parish church of St Andrew in Bishopstone, which will be open to all to enjoy the unique atmosphere and listen to organ music.

COOK BOOK: The Bishopstone Cook Book needs your recipe by August 1. Please email or post the full recipe for a starter, main course, pudding, jam, chutney, cocktail or cake and say why you like it so much. Email: mapsue@gmail.com Post: Vine Cottage, 124 Bishopstone, Seaford BN25 2UF. Proceeds from the cookbook will go towards the village church.

OPEN AIR SERVICE: The annual Open Air Service in memory of those at ‘rest’ will be held on Sunday, August 6 in St Andrew’s Churchyard at 4pm, followed by tea in Bishopstone Parish Hall.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

NGS OPEN GARDEN: Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive, Bishopstone. Sunday August 6 11am to 5pm. Admission £4, children free. Monty Don said on BBC 2 Gardeners’ World feature in September 2016 ‘It’s a small garden by the sea with inspired planting and design’. The SundayTelegraph said ‘Geoff’s enthusiasm is catching, and he and his amazing garden deserve every visitor that makes their way up his enchanting garden path’. This characterful and exuberant seaside garden is 112ft x 40ft.This is a real must see garden say many TripAdvisor visitors. Large selection of home-made cakes and savoury items available, all served on vintage china, on trays in the garden. Driftwood was a finalist, runner-up in Gardeners’ World, Garden of The Year 2016 (Small Space). Steep drive, narrow paths and many levels with steps, but help readily available on-site or call ahead before visit. More details www.ngs.org.uk

