Coffee Morning: There will not be a Bishopstone Community Coffee Morning this month, Friday 25th August. The next one will be on Friday 29th September, no charge for good company, coffee and cakes in the Parish Hall from 10.30a.m –12 noon. All welcome and the coffee ladies look forward to seeing the regulars and hopefully some newcomers.

The BISHOPSTONE HORTICULTURAL & PRODUCE SHOW is on Saturday, 2nd September in Bishopstone Parish Hall. Entry forms are now available at Angies Newsagents, Claremont, and St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone, or via email:

mapsue@gmail.com

ARTWAVE AT DRIFTWOOD will be open 11 am – 5 pm on 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th August, 2nd and 3rd September at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive, Bishopstone. Proceeds from refreshments and raffle are in aid of a Macmillan charity.

The TIDE MILLS community beach clean is at 10 am –12 pm on Sunday,

20th August. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

FREE HORSE MANURE is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond: help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

