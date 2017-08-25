FESTIVAL OF COLOUR: The Bishopstone Village Festival of Colour incorporating the Bishopstone Horticultural and Produce Show is on Saturday, September 2, 1pm to 6pm on the village green and in Bishopstone Parish Hall respectively. This event will be opened by Baroness Floella Benjamin OBE. There will be lots of produce and craft stalls, refreshments, a children’s play and games area, accompanied by the Worthing Steel Band. The Bishopstone Horticultural and Produce Show entry forms are now available at Angies Newsagents, Claremont, and St Andrew’s Church, Bishopstone, or via email: mapsue@gmail.com

ARTWAVE AT DRIFTWOOD: Will be open 11am to 5pm tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday and September 2 and 3 at Driftwood, 4 Marine Drive, Bishopstone. Proceeds from refreshments and raffle are in aid of a Macmillan charity.

COFFEE MORNING: There will not be a Bishopstone Community Coffee Morning this month, today, Friday. The next one will be on Friday September 29, no charge for good company, coffee and cakes in the Parish Hall from 10.30am to noon. All welcome and the coffee ladies look forward to seeing the regulars and hopefully some newcomers.

SUMMER FETE: Sue and Jane (Bishopstone Summer Fete Organisers) report: The annual Bishopstone Summer Fete took place on Saturday, August 5, once again, we were lucky with the weather and crowds of people enjoyed a traditional day in lovely surroundings. The amount raised for the upkeep of St Andrew’s Church was £4018 after expenses. This is a magnificent total and we are so grateful to all who supported the day by helping in the preparation (setting up in the kitchen and on the green), selling all the kindly donated goods, bringing all those lovely craft stalls and games, providing artists and entertainers, and of course coming to the event. The advertisers (publications, web sites, poster displayers) ensured that the day received such good publicity and reached so many people which is much appreciated. Finally, without the support and help of local people, family, friends and neighbours, this wonderful contribution to the church would have been very difficult to achieve. Thank you all so much.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

