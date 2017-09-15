COMMUNITY BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday from 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

A WHIST DRIVE: Is on Saturday, September 30 starting at 7.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall (£2.50 admission fee including refreshments). You do not need a partner or be an expert to enjoy this light-hearted evening.

COOK BOOK: The Bishopstone Cookbook is now published with over 100 exciting recipes selected by local residents and celebrities, along with stories of village life. A donation of £10 per copy is suggested, all proceeds to St Andrew’s Church. Copies of the book are available from Sue Mappin at Vine Cottage, Bishopstone ( mapsue@gmail.com).

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

