BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday, 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.
COOK BOOK: The Bishopstone Cookbook is now published with over 100 recipes selected by local residents and celebrities, along with stories of village life. A donation of £10 per copy is suggested, all proceeds to St Andrew’s Church. Copies are available from Sue Mappin at Vine Cottage, Bishopstone (mapsue@gmail.com).
TALK: A talk, Shepherds of The South Downs, by Ian Everest is at 7.30 pm on Saturday, October 21 in Bishopstone Parish Hall. Tickets cost £8 and are available at Angie’s Newsagents, Claremont Road. This event is held in aid of the Willett Trust.
