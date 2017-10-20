TALK: A talk, Shepherds of The South Downs, by Ian Everest is at 7.30 pm tomorrow, Saturday, in Bishopstone Parish Hall. Tickets cost £8 and are available at Angie’s Newsagents, Claremont Road. This event is held in aid of the Willett Trust.

COOK BOOK: The Bishopstone Cookbook is now published with over 100 exciting recipes selected by local residents and celebrities along with stories of village life. A donation of £10 per copy is suggested, all proceeds to St Andrew’s Church. Copies of the book are available from Sue Mappin at Vine Cottage, Bishopstone ( mapsue@gmail.com).

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.

FRIENDS OF TIDE MILLS: October meeting. This is our first meeting of autumn and very pleasingly we have again seen the continuation of this year of the smaller amounts of litter deposited either by the sea (the majority unfortunately) and a minority of thoughtless visitors. Sixteen of us, including two very welcome new members, collected just four sacks of assorted litter and one bag of recyclable bottles and cans. As always we do thank everybody who visits this fantastic space and takes home not just their own litter but one or two additional items as well, this is much appreciated and does make such a tremendous difference. Very frustratingly it does look as though ESCC have rejected our request to review their proposal to build the Port Access road which will see an erosion of open space, disturbance etc towards the Newhaven Port end of the site. Our two main concerns, just recently re-communicated to the ESCC Chief Executive, remain the incursion into Tide Mills of non port traffic and lack of any mitigation against the loss of open space. We await response to these points. The petition against this development is still running, a link to which will be found on our website below.

Our next meeting is scheduled for Sunday November 19, 10am to noon. Our meetings are always scheduled for the third Sunday of every month. More members are always very welcome, the more we are the stronger we are in protecting this beautiful and precious open space and keeping it the peaceful haven it undoubtedly is. For more information please contact myself, Jim Skinner, at brianjimskinner@gmail.com or http://www.friendsoftidemills.webs.com/