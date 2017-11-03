ST ANDREW’S CHURCH: Please help to keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are urgently needed on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
COOK BOOK: The Bishopstone Cookbook is now published with over 100 exciting recipes selected by local residents and celebrities along with stories of village life. A donation of £10 per copy is suggested, all proceeds to St Andrew’s Church. Copies of the book are available from Sue Mappin at Vine Cottage, Bishopstone ( mapsue@gmail.com).
FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sussex Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.