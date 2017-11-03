ST ANDREW’S CHURCH: Please help to keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are urgently needed on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

COOK BOOK: The Bishopstone Cookbook is now published with over 100 exciting recipes selected by local residents and celebrities along with stories of village life. A donation of £10 per copy is suggested, all proceeds to St Andrew’s Church. Copies of the book are available from Sue Mappin at Vine Cottage, Bishopstone ( mapsue@gmail.com).

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.